Trojanette golf earns win in Griswold

The Essex/Stanton girls golf team earned a triangular victory in Griswold while Kywin Tibben earned medalist honors to lead the Essex/Stanton boys.

The Trojanettes ended the day with a 245 beating Griswold and Nodaway Valley, neither of which had enough athletes to put up a team score.

Allie Sandin led Essex/Stanton with a 57 to earn runner-up honors. Joey Reynolds of Griswold was medalist with a 56.

All three teams had an athlete score a 60, including Abby Burke for Essex/Stanton and Nodaway Valley’s leader, Linsey Davis.

Leah Sandin put up a 62 and Hailee Barrett a 66 for the Trojanettes.

Tibben’s 46 gave him the top spot in the boys triangular. His score was one stroke better than Nodaway Valley’s Kaden Herr. Griswold’s Kameron Brownlee and Caleb Oakleaf were two shots off the pace.

The Essex/Stanton boys shot a 231 to finish third in the team race. Nodaway Valley beat Griswold by two strokes for the top spot 209-211.

Dylan Barrett was Essex/Stanton’s second best on the day with a 57. Tony Racine and Jacob Robinette both added a 64 to complete the team score. Brody Holmes shot a 65 and Brice Sederburg a 71 to complete the Trojan lineup.

The next event for both Essex/Stanton teams is their one home event, Friday in Shenandoah, against East Mills.