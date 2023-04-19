The Essex/Stanton girls posted a team score and earned a win for the first time this season, while the Essex/Stanton boys finished second in a close triangular Tuesday, April 18, in Griswold.

The Trojanettes had four athletes in the lineup and posted a team score of 263 to beat the host Tigers, who had just two athletes in the field.

The Trojans put up a 211 team score, just two strokes behind AHSTW’s 209. Griswold was third with a 216.

Griswold’s boys had the two lowest scores of the day, with Kamron Brownlee earning medalist honors with a 41 and Hogan Hook just a stroke behind with a 42.

Jacob Martin’s 48 was Essex/Stanton’s lowest score. Kywin Tibben fired a 51 and Kaden Buick and Jacob Robinette put up matching 56s to complete the team score.

Tony Racine was next for the Trojans with a 57, followed by a 72 from Bradley Franks.

All four of the Essex/Stanton girls finished behind Griswold’s duo of Linsey Keiser, who fired a 46, and Joanna Reynolds, who ended with a 48.

Leah Sandin led the Trojanettes with a 58. She was followed by Jenna Stephens, who fired a 63. Riley Burke shot a 66 and Mariska Kirchert a 76 to complete Essex/Stanton’s team score and lineup.

Next for the Essex/Stanton boys is the Sidney Tournament Saturday. The Essex/Stanton girls are at Shenandoah Tuesday.