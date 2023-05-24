The Essex Trojanettes pounded out 11 hits, including three doubles and a home run, in earning an 11-6 win at Bedford Monday, May 22.

It was a low scoring game early with the Trojanettes leading 3-2 after five innings, but the offenses came alive after that. Essex scored four runs in both of the final two innings and the Bulldogs put up four in the home sixth.

Cindy Swain homered and drove in three runs for the Trojanettes. Tori Burns had three hits, including a pair of doubles. Brianne Johnson and Mariska Kirchert added two hits each for Essex, with Kirchert driving in two runs. Brooke Burns had the other double and Alia Valdez drove in a pair of runs.

Olivia Baker scored three runs and added an RBI for Essex and Alex King added two runs scored. Eight of the nine Essex starters scored at least one run.

Tori Burns started in the circle for Essex and struck out 10 Bedford hitters over 6 2/3 innings. All five runs she gave up were unearned as she worked around four hits and three walks. Brooke Burns came on to get the final out of the sixth inning, giving up one walk and one earned run.