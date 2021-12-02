Trojanette rally falls just short in home opener

ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes scored six points in the final 31 seconds of the third quarter to trim what was a double digit deficit earlier in the period down to three, but they couldn’t find the big basket in the fourth quarter and fell 40-36 Tuesday, Nov. 30.
After a quick start from Essex, the Bulldogs opened up a double digit lead in the second quarter and led by as many as 12 midway through the third period. Hailee Barrett cut the lead to 10 and then Emma Barrett hit from outside with 1:49 to go. After Abby Dukes scored for the Bulldogs, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Emma Barrett all made field goals to make it a 34-31 Bulldog lead after three quarters.
“It was awesome to see the girls bounce back,” Essex head coach Logan Sampers said. “It was great to see them come together as a team and fight back after being down double digits.”
Emma Barrett scored the first points of the fourth quarter, but the Trojanettes missed on several attempts after that, including multiple free throws that could have given them the lead or brought them closer. Bedford scored the next four over a span of two minutes and then a Destry Bassinger putback off a missed free throw gave Bedford a six point edge with 29 seconds to go.
Foul trouble plagued Essex early and was part of the reason Bedford was able to build the lead, but Sampers said they were able to clean that up after halftime and that’s something they’ll have to work on more going forward.
“The fouls are getting us in trouble and we need to get some more baskets to go our way,” Sampers said, “but overall there are a lot of good things so far.”
The loss was Essex’s second in two days to open the season after falling Monday to Clarinda.
Emma Barrett led the Essex offense Tuesday with nine points and three rebounds. Riley Jensen added seven points and eight boards for the Trojanettes.
Tori Burns added six points and three rebounds while Brooke Burns and Olivia Baker both had four points. Baker also controlled nine rebounds. Hailee Barrett added three points and three rebounds while Brianne Johnson also put in three points for Essex.
Desiree Glasgo grabbed three rebounds for the Trojanettes. Glasgo along with Swain make up the rest of the team’s rotation and Sampers said his team’s depth should be a strength this season.
“A lot of us are pretty even skill level wise,” Sampers said. “Everyone has a role and has to play hard. I tell them when you’re in play hard and then I’ll get you a quick breather and you have to get ready to get back in. We need all nine of us.”
Essex fell to 0-2 with the loss while Bedford improved to 1-0.
The Trojanettes wrap up the week with road games Friday against Fremont-Mills and Saturday against Cedar Bluffs (Neb).