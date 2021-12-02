Trojanette rally falls just short in home opener

ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes scored six points in the final 31 seconds of the third quarter to trim what was a double digit deficit earlier in the period down to three, but they couldn’t find the big basket in the fourth quarter and fell 40-36 Tuesday, Nov. 30.

After a quick start from Essex, the Bulldogs opened up a double digit lead in the second quarter and led by as many as 12 midway through the third period. Hailee Barrett cut the lead to 10 and then Emma Barrett hit from outside with 1:49 to go. After Abby Dukes scored for the Bulldogs, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Emma Barrett all made field goals to make it a 34-31 Bulldog lead after three quarters.

“It was awesome to see the girls bounce back,” Essex head coach Logan Sampers said. “It was great to see them come together as a team and fight back after being down double digits.”

Emma Barrett scored the first points of the fourth quarter, but the Trojanettes missed on several attempts after that, including multiple free throws that could have given them the lead or brought them closer. Bedford scored the next four over a span of two minutes and then a Destry Bassinger putback off a missed free throw gave Bedford a six point edge with 29 seconds to go.