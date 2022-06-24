Trojanette softball beats East Mills before falling in Corner Tourney semis

The Essex Trojanettes earned a 9-7 win over East Mills Thursday, June 23, in the first round of the Corner Conference Softball Tournament, but then were no-hit in a 4-0 loss to Griswold in a tournament semifinal in games played at Griswold High School.

The Tigers advanced to Friday’s championship game.

A three-run sixth inning gave Essex the cushion it needed in the first round win.

Brooke Burns tripled, doubled, scored a run and drove in one to lead the Essex offense. Cindy Swain, Alex King and EmmaJo Harris also had hits and scored a run each as Essex used eight walks to help score nine runs. Harris and Brianne Johnson stole two bases each.

Tori Burns started in the circle for Essex, but walked four in 1 1/3 innings, and was replaced by Brooke Burns, who finished with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. She gave up two hits, one walk and three runs, one earned.

Tori Burns kept her team close in the semifinal game, striking out seven Tigers, and giving up just four hits and two walks, but Griswold scored a single run in the third and fourth innings and then two in the sixth for the 4-0 win.

Swain and Johnson both drew a walk for the only base runners Griswold pitcher Brenna Rossell gave up all evening. She struck out 13 Essex batters.

The Trojanettes ended the day with a 6-12 record on the season. They’ll travel to Griswold again Monday for a rematch with the Tigers.