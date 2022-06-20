 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trojanette softball drops three at Martensdale St. Marys Tournament

Essex Softball

Pictured are members of the Essex softball team. Front row: from left: EmmaJo Harris, Tori Burns, Kylie Valdez, Mariska Kirchert and Addy Resh. Back row, from left: Kyndra Gray, Cindy Swain, Olivia Baker, Alex King, Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes failed to score a run in three games against tough competition Saturday, June 18, at the Martensdale St. Marys Tournament.

The Trojanettes lost 12-0 to AHSTW, 13-0 to Webster City and 12-0 to Martensdale-St. Marys. All games were decided in three innings.

A bad first inning for the Trojanettes gave the opponent complete control in all three games. AHSTW scored seven in the first inning, Webster City put up eight and Martensdale-St. Marys scored 11.

Essex stats from the three games will be added here when available.

The losses dropped the Trojanettes to 3-10 on the season. They are back home Monday for a Corner Conference doubleheader against Sidney.

