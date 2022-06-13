Trojanette softball edges Stanton for first win

Essex softball nabbed its first win of the season, beating Stanton 6-5 Friday, June 10, at Essex High School. Essex baseball also took on Stanton and lost 34-1.

On the softball diamond, the Trojanettes scored two runs in the fifth inning to take their first lead of the game and added two more in the sixth to extend the advantage to 6-3, enough of a cushion to withstand a two-run seventh inning from the Viqueens.

Tori Burns went the distance in the circle for Essex, striking out nine and giving up five hits, one walk and five runs, two earned.

Brianne Johnson led the Essex offense with three hits, including a double. Burns added two hits and two RBIs. Olivia Baker had a hit and two runs scored. Cindy Swain, EmmaJo Harris and Brooke Burns all had a hit and a run scored as the Trojanettes improved to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in the Corner Conference.

Essex baseball gave up 19 runs in the first inning as the Vikings kept Essex winless on the young season.

The Trojans scored their run in the home first, but then saw Stanton add 11 more runs in the second frame and four in the third.

Kaden Buick and Tony Racine had a hit each for the Trojans with Racine driving in Buick for the only Essex run.

Essex used four pitchers over three innings with the Vikings doing most of the damage to Buick.

The Trojans fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Essex and Stanton were supposed to play again Saturday in both baseball and softball, but the games were postponed because of rain. The Essex teams host Fremont-Mills for varsity doubleheaders Monday.