The Essex softball team took two losses at the Woodbine Tournament Saturday, June 24.

The Trojanettes lost 12-0 to Logan-Magnolia in their first game, and then fell 12-4 to IKM-Manning.

Logan-Magnolia struck quickly, scoring eight runs in the first inning, and then added four in the second.

Essex had just one hit against Logan-Magnolia pitcher Abby Hiatt in a game that was called after three innings because of the run rule.

Essex stayed close early against the Wolves in the second game, but a four-run fourth inning gave IKM-Manning a 7-1 lead. The Wolves’ lead extended to 9-1 before Essex scored three runs in the sixth inning.

Stats and additional information from Essex’s two games were not immediately available.

The Trojanettes return home Monday for their Corner Conference finale against a Griswold team that won the conference tournament Friday and has already clinched the conference’s regular season championship.