Trojanette softball run-rules East Mills to reach .500 in Corner

The Essex softball team earned its third Corner Conference win of the season Friday, June 17, beating East Mills on the road 12-2. Essex baseball also traveled to East Mills and lost 15-0.

The Trojanettes scored at least one run in all five innings and at least two in four of the five frames and Essex pitcher Tori Burns held the Wolverines scoreless until the fifth inning.

Burns led the Essex bats with two hits, including a first inning double. Every Essex hitter reached base at least once. Cindy Swain, Olivia Baker and Alex King all reached base three times. Baker doubled and drove in three in the fifth inning.

Burns struck out 10 East Mills hitters in five innings, scattering seven hits.

In the baseball game, the Wolverines scored all 15 of their runs in the first inning. At that point, Preston Driskell came in to pitch for Essex and kept the Wolverines off the scoreboard the rest of the game.

Stats from that game will be added here when available.

Essex softball improved to 3-7 on the season and 3-3 in the Corner Conference while Essex baseball fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

Both teams continue the conference season Monday with home doubleheaders against Sidney.