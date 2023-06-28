The Essex softball team had a pair of big innings offensively to earn a 10-6 home win over Shenandoah Tuesday, June 27.

Essex opened its day offensively with a three-run first inning. After a leadoff walk, Tori Burns doubled in a run with one out and then scored on Brianne Johnson’s triple. Emmajo Harris singled in Johnson for a 3-0 Trojanette lead.

The Fillies gradually found some offense against Essex pitcher Tori Burns. Abbey Dumler singled in Lexi Schebaum in the second and then drove in Schebaum again with a fourth inning sacrifice fly. The Fillies took the lead in fifth when Kassidy Stephens and Jenna Burdorf both scored.

After not scoring, and having just one base runner, between the second and fourth innings, Essex scored five runs in the fifth to take the lead for good. Cindy Swain singled and advanced to second when Alex King reached first on a dropped third strike. Swain scored on an error and then Kylie Valdez singled. Two errors and a walk followed, allowing four runs to score and Essex to lead 8-4.

The Trojanettes added two more runs in the sixth when King and Valdez scored on passed balls.

Shenandoah got two runs back in the seventh when Callie Bebout and Caroline Rogers both scored after recording hits. Peyton Athen had an RBI hit in the inning as well.

Burns stuck out five over seven innings, working around seven hits and two walks to earn the win in the circle for Essex.

Athen struck out 12 in her six innings. She gave up six hits and four walks. Only four of the 10 runs she was charged with were earned.

Six different Trojanettes finished with one hit each. Valdez scored three times, while Burns and King both crossed the plate twice.

Burdorf had two hits to lead the Fillies. She also scored a run. Schebaum scored twice and Dumler drove in two runs.

Essex wrapped up the regular season with a 9-14 record. The Trojanettes open regional play Friday at home against East Union.

Shenandoah fell to 9-17 and travels to Southwest Valley Wednesday.