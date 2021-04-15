Trojanette track and field finish 2nd at Griswold meet

The Essex Trojanettes racked up 140 points to finish second in the Class A division of the Griswold Girls Tiger Relays Tuesday, April 13.
Woodbine won the six-team division with 177 points. Griswold was a distant third with 87 points.
Sidney competed in Class AA and finished sixth out of seven teams with 31 points.
Underwood scored 153 points to take the meet title.
Essex scored big in the field events, earning three of their four wins on the day there.
Emma Barrett and Cindy Swain took the top two spots in the long jump, with Barrett finishing with a best jump of 14 feet, 7 inches, and Swain just one inch behind.
Sami York and Olivia Baker were first and third in the shot put. York won the event at 32-8 with Baker throwing 31-10.5.
Riley Jensen cleared 4-10 to win the high jump for the Trojanettes.
York added a fourth-place throw in the discus.
Essex’s other win came in the 4x200 meter relay. A team of Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Lizette Avalos and Paycee Holmes finished in 2 minutes, 9.87 seconds.
The Trojanettes were second or third in every other relay. They took second in the 4x100 with Gray, Holmes, Avalos and Swain running 58.48. They were second in the 4x800 with Barrett, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns and Jensen in 12:19.82. They were also second in the 1600 medley with Gray, Baker and the Burns sisters in 5:26.93.
The Trojanettes also finished third in the 4x400, the 800 medley and shuttle hurdle relays. Alex King, Tori Sample and Brianne Johnson joined those already mentioned to run at least one of those relays.
Swain and Jensen led the Trojanettes in the individual running events.
Swain finished second in the 100 in 13.93 and third in the 200 in 30.29.
Jensen ended second in the 1500 in 6:06.61 and third in the 800 in 2:48.04. Barrett placed in both of those events as well, taking fourth in the 1500 and sixth in the 800.
King and Sample were fourth and sixth in the 3000 meter run. Gray finished fifth in the 200.
The Sidney Cowgirls scored a lot of their points in the throws, with Sheridyn Oswald and Lily Peters placing in both.
Oswald was second and Peters third in the discus. Oswald finished with a throw of 89-5 and Peters 85-2.
Peters finished fourth in the shot put at 28-6 and Oswald sixth at 27-8.5.
Avery Dowling was Sidney’s next best finisher with a fourth-place run in the 1500 in 6:23.63.
Lilly Kingsolver took fifth in the 100 and Aunika Hayes sixth in the 100 hurdles for the Cowgirls.
Sidney’s best relays were fifth-place finishes in the 1600 medley with Roxanna Snyder, Kylee Foster, Mia Foster and Dalyce Erickson and in the 4x800 with Dowling, Eve Brumbaugh, Harley Spurlock and Emily Hutt.
Full Essex Results (Class A) (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Essex 140.
100 meter dash – 2. Cindy Swain 13.93.
200 meter dash – 3. Cindy Swain 30.29. 5. Kyndra Gray 31.56.
400 meter dash – Tori Sample 1:31.89.
800 meter run – 3. Riley Jensen 2:48.04. 6. Emma Barrett 2:58.28. Tori Burns 3:08.43.
1500 meter run – 2. Riley Jensen 6:06.61. 4. Emma Barrett 6:19.31.
3000 meter run – 4. Alex King 14:55.90. 6. Tori Sample 16:32.67.
100 meter hurdles – Brianne Johnson 21.02. Lizette Avalos 21.15. Olivia Baker 21.77.
400 meter hurdles – Alex King 1:34.83.
Discus – 4. Sami York 82-7. Natalie Taylor 60-7.
Shot put – 1. Sami York 32-8. 3. Olivia Baker 31-10.5. Natalie Taylor 22-0.
High jump – 1. Riley Jensen 4-10.
Long jump – 1. Emma Barrett 14-7. 2. Cindy Swain 14-6.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Lizette Avalos, Cindy Swain) 58.48.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Lizette Avalos, Paycee Holmes) 2:09.87.
4x400 meter relay – 3. Essex (Brooke Burns, Alex King, Tori Sample, Tori Burns) 5:25.17.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Essex (Emma Barrett, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns, Riley Jensen) 12:19.82.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Essex (Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns) 2:17.47.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Olivia Baker, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 5:26.93.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Paycee Holmes, Lizette Avalos) 1:25.87.
Full Sidney results (Class AA) (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 6. Sidney 31.
100 meter dash – 5. Lilly Kingsolver 13.96. Alyssa O’Barsky 15.32.
200 meter dash – Lilly Kingsolver 30.83.
400 meter dash – Dalyce Erickson 1:15.06.
1500 meter run – 4. Avery Dowling 6:23.63.
100 meter hurdles – 6. Aunika Hayes 19.63.
Discus – 2. Sheridyn Oswald 89-5. 3. Lily Peters 85-2. 6. Jolie Sheldon 77-10.5.
Shot put – 4. Lily Peters 28-6. 6. Sheridyn Oswald 27-8.5. Madison Hensley 20-8.
4x100 meter relay – Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Lilly Kingsolver) 59.48.
4x200 meter relay – 6. Sidney (Emily Hutt, Eve Brumbaugh, Fallon Sheldon, Alyssa O’Barsky) 2:09.10.
4x400 meter relay – 6. Sidney (Mia Foster, Eve Brumbaugh, Aunika Hayes, Harley Spurlock) 5:09.06.
4x800 meter relay – 5. Sidney (Avery Dowling, Eve Brumbaugh, Harley Spurlock, Emily Hutt) 12:09.56.
800 meter medley relay – Sidney (Karlee Graham, Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon, Aunika Hayes) 2:16.03
1600 meter medley relay – 5. Sidney (Roxanna Snyder, Kylee Foster, Mia Foster, Dalyce Erickson) 5:43.42.