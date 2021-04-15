Trojanette track and field finish 2nd at Griswold meet

The Trojanettes also finished third in the 4x400, the 800 medley and shuttle hurdle relays. Alex King, Tori Sample and Brianne Johnson joined those already mentioned to run at least one of those relays.

Swain and Jensen led the Trojanettes in the individual running events.

Swain finished second in the 100 in 13.93 and third in the 200 in 30.29.

Jensen ended second in the 1500 in 6:06.61 and third in the 800 in 2:48.04. Barrett placed in both of those events as well, taking fourth in the 1500 and sixth in the 800.

King and Sample were fourth and sixth in the 3000 meter run. Gray finished fifth in the 200.

The Sidney Cowgirls scored a lot of their points in the throws, with Sheridyn Oswald and Lily Peters placing in both.

Oswald was second and Peters third in the discus. Oswald finished with a throw of 89-5 and Peters 85-2.

Peters finished fourth in the shot put at 28-6 and Oswald sixth at 27-8.5.

Avery Dowling was Sidney’s next best finisher with a fourth-place run in the 1500 in 6:23.63.

Lilly Kingsolver took fifth in the 100 and Aunika Hayes sixth in the 100 hurdles for the Cowgirls.