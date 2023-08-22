The Essex Trojanettes open the volleyball season this week with a pair of matches Thursday at East Mills and then tournament play Saturday in Lenox.

They open the season led by a senior group who has played a lot of volleyball at the varsity level.

Setter Brooke Burns and libero Tori Burns lead that group, along with Cindy Swain, who will play in the front row, and Kyndra Gray, who will play in the back row. Trojanette head coach Kim Burns said they are a fun group to work with.

“We know they have played together a long time,” Kim Burns said. “They are not only athletes but amazing young adults. What’s impressive to me is the fact that not only does this group play sports, but they are involved in numerous other activities and they all have part-time jobs. They are still able to coordinate, prioritize and make sure their schedules work out.”

Kim Burns said everyone has done quite well in practice so far this season with a big group of incoming freshmen giving her 16 athletes in the program this fall. She said those youngsters are catching on quickly.

“They are doing everything asked of them,” Kim Burns said. “They are not afraid to dig those spikes, receiving serves from the upperclassmen and they have had to learn new drills and plays.”

Essex opens the season Thursday at East Mills in a triangular against the Wolverines and Southwest Valley. They match against East Mills does count in the Corner Conference standings. That’s just part of a busy first week in which the Trojanettes hope to get off to a good start.

“Communication, moving our feet, serving and our seniors to be positive, vocal leaders on the floor will be key,” Kim Burns said on her team getting off to a good start.

Essex opens the season away from home a lot. Griswold is the first team to make the trip to Essex this season and that won’t be until Sept. 19.