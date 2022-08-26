 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trojanette volleyball drops two at Southwest Valley

Essex Volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2022 Essex volleyball team. Front row, from left: Kirsten Kalkas, Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez and Addy Resh. Middle row, from left: Hunter Steinhoff, Kyndra Gray, EmmaJo Harris, Alex King and Cindy Swain. Back row, from left: Tori Burns, Chloe Edie, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes lost a pair of matches including their Corner Conference opener on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Southwest Valley High School.

The Trojanettes lost 2-0 to the host Timberwolves with game scores of 25-15 and 26-24, and they also fell 3-0 to East Mills in a conference match. Scores were 25-6, 25-12 and 25-12.

In the East Mills match, Olivia Baker had a team best three kills for Essex while Cindy Swain and Brianne Johnson added two winners each. Brooke Burns set up seven assists.

Swain led the Essex defense with three digs.

The Trojanettes had chances to force a deciding third set against the Timberwolves, but weren’t able to do so and ended the night with a 0-4 season record.

Baker led Essex with five kills, and Burns added two while contributing six assists.

Kyndra Gray led the Essex back line with nine digs. Johnson added six, Swain four and Tori Burns three. Baker finished with three blocks.

The Trojanettes had five aces over the course of the evening with Johnson leading the team with two.

Essex is right back on the court Saturday at the AHSTW Tournament.

