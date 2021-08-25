Trojanette volleyball drops two in Bedford to open season

The Essex Trojanettes hung tough with Riverside and Bedford but lost both matches to start the season 0-2 Tuesday, Aug. 24, in matches played at Bedford High School.

The Trojanettes opened the night with a 2-0 loss to Riverside and then fell 2-1 to Bedford.

Game scores in the Riverside match were 25-20 and 25-18.

It was a balanced offensive effort for the Trojanettes with Tori Burns, Riley Jensen, Cindy Swain, Olivia Baker and Brooke Burns all contributing two kills. Brooke Burns also finished with six assists.

Defensively, Baker led the Trojanettes with four blocks while Jensen added two while Brianne Johnson ended with five digs. Emma Barrett added three digs and Tori Burns finished with two, as well as a team-leading three aces.

Essex served at just a 67% clip in the loss.

Essex dropped the opening set 25-20 against Bedford, but then rebounded for a 25-19 win in set two to even the match. The host Bulldogs took control in the third and final set, however, taking it 15-7 to earn the win.

Baker led the Trojanette offense in the match with five kills with Brooke Burns setting up seven assists. Johnson and Jensen added two kills each.