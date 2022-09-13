Trojanette volleyball earns Corner win in Hamburg

The Essex volleyball team earned their first Corner Conference win of the season as part of a triangular in Hamburg Monday, Sept. 12.

The Trojanettes beat Hamburg 3-0 with game scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-13. Essex also lost to Diagonal 2-0 with game scores of 25-20 and 25-21.

In the win over the Wildcats, Cindy Swain led Essex’s attack with 11 kills. Olivia Baker added eight winners and Brianne Johnson finished with five. Brooke Burns put away three winners and Chloe Edie finished with two. Burns set up the offense with 22 assists.

Baker led the defense at the net with four blocks while also contributing three digs. Johnson led the back row with five digs. Tori Burns added four, while Kyndra Gray had three and Edie two.

Baker and Swain both had seven kills to lead the offense in the loss to Diagonal, while Brooke Burns contributed 14 assists and two kills.

Baker added two blocks, while Gray and Tori Burns led the back row defense with four digs. Johnson added two digs.

The Trojanettes served at 90% over the two matches with 20 ace serves. Tori Burns served eight aces while Edie added six. Baker, Gray and Brooke Burns all contributed two aces.

Essex ended the day with a 2-11 overall record, 1-2 in the Corner Conference. The Trojanettes return home Tuesday for a conference match against Fremont-Mills.