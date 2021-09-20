Trojanette volleyball earns first win - Baker named to All-Tournament Team

Essex ended the morning session with a 21-8, 21-16 loss to Siouxland Christian.

Brooke Burns finished with five assists with Baker’s three kills leading the offense.

Jensen led the team with three blocks while Glasgo, Baker, Johnson and Tori Burns dug out two balls each to tie for the team lead.

After a short lunch break, the Trojanettes opened the afternoon session with their first win of the season, beating Thomas Jefferson 13-21, 21-18 and 15-10.

Jensen, Baker and Swain all had three kills with Brooke Burns setting up nine assists.

Baker had another four blocks while Glasgo led the back line with eight digs. Emma Barrett added five digs while Johnson had four.

Essex nearly pulled off another win to end the day, losing to West Harrison 21-16, 20-22 and 16-14.

Swain and Jensen led the offense with six kills each and Brooke Burns finished with 13 assists.

Glasgo paced the back line with seven digs. Tori Burns added five while Barrett and Johnson finished with four each.