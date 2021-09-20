Trojanette volleyball earns first win - Baker named to All-Tournament Team

The Essex Trojanette volleyball team won their first match of the season and won four sets over the course of five matches in a 1-4 day at the West Harrison Tournament Saturday, Sept. 18.
Essex finished fifth in the six-team round-robin tournament. Junior Olivia Baker was one of 10 athletes named to the All-Tournament Team.
Woodbine won all five of its matches to take the tournament title.
Essex beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 2-1, lost to West Harrison and Woodbine 2-1 and lost to Siouxland Christian and Boyer Valley 2-0.
The Trojanettes opened the day with a 21-7, 21-17 loss to Boyer Valley.
Cindy Swain led the Essex offense with four kills while Baker added three. Brooke Burns ended up with nine assists.
Tori Burns led the defense with five digs while Baker added two blocks.
Essex’s second match of the day resulted in its first set win, but the Trojanettes fell to Woodbine 21-10, 10-21 and 15-4.
Riley Jensen had three kills to lead the Essex offense with Brooke Burns setting up four assists.
Baker finished the event with six blocks while Jensen added four. Desi Glasgo led the back line with nine digs. Brianne Johnson and Tori Burns added five each.
Essex ended the morning session with a 21-8, 21-16 loss to Siouxland Christian.
Brooke Burns finished with five assists with Baker’s three kills leading the offense.
Jensen led the team with three blocks while Glasgo, Baker, Johnson and Tori Burns dug out two balls each to tie for the team lead.
After a short lunch break, the Trojanettes opened the afternoon session with their first win of the season, beating Thomas Jefferson 13-21, 21-18 and 15-10.
Jensen, Baker and Swain all had three kills with Brooke Burns setting up nine assists.
Baker had another four blocks while Glasgo led the back line with eight digs. Emma Barrett added five digs while Johnson had four.
Essex nearly pulled off another win to end the day, losing to West Harrison 21-16, 20-22 and 16-14.
Swain and Jensen led the offense with six kills each and Brooke Burns finished with 13 assists.
Glasgo paced the back line with seven digs. Tori Burns added five while Barrett and Johnson finished with four each.
Essex served nine aces in the final match with Glasgo serving four and Barrett three. The Trojanettes were 85% from the service line on the day.