Trojanette volleyball falls in Woodbine

The Essex Trojanettes lost 3-0 to Woodbine in their final regular season match of the volleyball season.

Essex’s best set was the first as the Trojanettes fell 25-21 to the Tigers. It got worse from there for Essex with the final two sets going 25-14 and 25-5 in Woodbine’s favor.

The regular season concluded with a 2-12 record for the Trojanettes. They will travel to Stanton Monday to start the Class 1A regional tournament.

Woodbine improved to 6-17.

Riley Jensen led the Essex offense with three kills. Brooke Burns and Olivia Baker added two each while Burns also set up the offense with seven assists.

Burns and Baker led the defense with seven digs each. Jensen added six while Brianne Johnson and Hailee Barrett both finished with five. Emma Barrett ended with four digs while Lizette Avalos and Sami York had two each. Baker added three blocks.

The Trojanettes were 91% from the service line with Baker serving two aces.