Trojanette volleyball suffers home loss to Heartland Christian

ESSEX – The Essex volleyball team had chances to claim the second and third sets, but Heartland Christian won both and went 25-21, 26-24 and 25-22 to sweep the Trojanettes 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 19.

“It boils down to our passing; it was very inconsistent,” Essex head coach Kim Burns said. “You can’t get a good set for a hitter to get a good hit when your passes aren’t close to your setter. She was running everywhere.”

Heartland Christian stormed out of the gates quickly, scoring seven of the first nine points and used a 9-1 run later in the set to lead 19-9. Essex rallied and closed to within two at 23-21 leading the Eagles to use a timeout. Heartland Christian scored the final two, though, to win the set.

The Trojanettes looked like they had control of the second set, using a 10-2 run to lead 18-11 with Cindy Swain and Addy Resh earning kills and Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson aces during the spurt. But the Eagles had two separate 5-0 runs to take a 22-21 lead. Essex responded and a Kyndra Gray winner gave the Trojanettes set point at 24-23, but Heartland Christian scored the final three for a 2-0 lead.

Essex enjoyed the lead early in the third set by as many as four points, but the Eagles scored seven straight to pull ahead at 13-10. Essex rallied back to even at 21, but Heartland Christian scored the next three and earned the sweep.

The Trojanettes were playing without leading hitter and blocker Olivia Baker because of an injury and saw Cindy Swain lead the offense with eight kills, including four in the final set. Johnson and Kirsten Kalkas added five winners each and Resh finished with two.

“Our hitting is coming around,” Burns said. “We’re figuring each other out. Addy and Kirsten are doing a good job up front and the girls get excited when they swing. Cindy is swinging hard.”

Brooke Burns finished with 12 assists and Alex King contributed three for Essex.

Tori Burns led the Trojanette defense with seven digs. Brooke Burns added five digs. Kyndra Gray recorded three and Swain two. Coach Burns said what she is seeing in practice defensively isn’t matching what’s showing up on the court.

“Until you put it on the floor you won’t win a game,” the coach said. “One person gets down and they all get down. Someone has to be a leader, step up and want to get that point.”

The Trojanettes were 91% from the service line, although nobody had more than one ace.

The loss dropped Essex to 2-13 on the season. The Trojanettes return to Corner Conference play Tuesday at Griswold.