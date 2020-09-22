Trojanette volleyball sweeps former Corner foe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Essex Trojanettes swept a former conference rival for their second win of the volleyball season, Monday, Sept. 21, in Essex.

Essex earned a 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 win over Heartland Christian.

The win was the second for the Trojanettes in as many tries after losing their first nine matches to start the season.

Elise Dailey led the Essex offense with 10 kills and nearly put together a double-double, adding nine digs.

Dailey’s 10 kills came with three errors on 28 swings.

Hailee Barrett added six kills and led the Trojanettes with 10 digs.

Helen Nicholas added three kills while Olivia Baker and Riley Jensen finished with two each.

Nicholas’ 13 assists led the team with Brooke Burns contributing eight.

Nicholas added eight digs while Emma Barrett ended the match with seven and Brianne Johnson six. Brooke Burns, Sami York and Tori Burns all added two digs each.

Dailey expanded her stat line with three blocks.