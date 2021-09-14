Trojanette volleyball swept at Diagonal

The Essex Trojanettes just missed taking the opening set in Diagonal Monday, Sept. 13, and then dropped the next two in falling to 0-7 on the season.

Diagonal won the first set 25-23 and then took the next two 25-18 and 25-14 for the 3-0 sweep.

Olivia Baker led the Trojanettes with five kills while also adding three aces and two blocks.

Brooke Burns set up the Essex offense with five assists while Desi Glasgo ended the match with three digs.

More Essex stats will be added when available as Diagonal improved to 1-2 on the season.

Essex is back at it with a road match Tuesday against Fremont-Mills.