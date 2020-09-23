Trojanette volleyball swept at Griswold

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Essex volleyball’s run of consecutive wins ended at two, Tuesday, Sept. 22, in a 3-0 road loss to Griswold in Corner Conference play.

After an easy opening set for the Tigers at 25-13, the Trojanettes challenged in the next two sets, but fell 25-23 and 25-21.

The Trojanettes hit .104 on the night they fell to 2-10 overall and 0-3 in the Corner Conference.

Elise Dailey paced Essex’s offense with nine kills on 21 swings. Riley Jensen and Brianne Johnson added five kills each. Olivia Baker and Helen Nicholas had three. Nicholas started the offense with 15 assists while Brooke Burns contributed five.

Nicholas also led the back row defense with 12 digs. Dailey added nine while Jensen contributed eight. Burns finished with seven digs, Baker had six and Johnson four. Tori Burns and Hailee Barrett added two digs each. Dailey, Johnson and Jensen all had two blocks.

The Trojanettes only missed one serve to go 98 percent for the match. Tori Burns had two of the team’s five aces.

Griswold improved to 10-7 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Next week’s Corner Conference Tournament is next for both teams.