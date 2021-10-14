Trojanette volleyball swept at Stanton in regular season finale

The Essex Trojanettes wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 loss at Stanton Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-7 and 25-14.

The loss dropped Essex to 4-18 on the season and wrapped up Corner Conference play at 0-5. Stanton improved to 20-7 overall and completed conference play at 4-1.

Cindy Swain and Brianne Johnson led the Trojanette attack with three kills each while Brooke Burns contributed nine assists.

Johnson also led the back row with 11 digs. Tori Burns added four digs. Emma Barrett finished with three and Desi Glasgo, Riley Jensen and Baker all ended with two.

Baker also contributed four blocks and two ace serves.

Next up for Essex is the regional tournament. Essex is in Class 1A Region 2 and opens tournament play Monday, Oct. 18, at Fremont-Mills.