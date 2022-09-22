 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trojanette volleyball swept by Griswold

  • 0
Cindy Swain, Essex

Essex junior Cindy Swain takes a swing during the Trojanettes' home loss to Heartland Christian Monday, Sept. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes lost 3-0 at Griswold in Corner Conference volleyball action Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-12 and 25-14.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There were four different Trojanettes who recorded a team-best two kills to go with Brooke Burns’ seven assists. Those four were Burns, Addy Resh, Cindy Swain and Hunter Steinhoff.

Kylie Valdez led the team with four digs, while Tori Burns finished with two.

Essex was 21-23 at the service line for 91%. Tori Burns had the team’s only ace.

Essex fell to 2-14 on the season and 1-4 in the conference. The Trojanettes don’t play again until Monday’s first round match of the Corner Conference Tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Judge is close to making home run history

Recommended for you