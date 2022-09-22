Trojanette volleyball swept by Griswold

The Essex Trojanettes lost 3-0 at Griswold in Corner Conference volleyball action Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-12 and 25-14.

There were four different Trojanettes who recorded a team-best two kills to go with Brooke Burns’ seven assists. Those four were Burns, Addy Resh, Cindy Swain and Hunter Steinhoff.

Kylie Valdez led the team with four digs, while Tori Burns finished with two.

Essex was 21-23 at the service line for 91%. Tori Burns had the team’s only ace.

Essex fell to 2-14 on the season and 1-4 in the conference. The Trojanettes don’t play again until Monday’s first round match of the Corner Conference Tournament.