Trojanette volleyball swept in Mount Ayr
Tori Burns, Essex

Essex sophomore Tori Burns attacks the East Mills defense during a home loss to the Wolverines Thursday, Aug. 26.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes fell to 0-5 on the season with a 3-0 loss at Mount Ayr Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Raiderettes earned the win 25-17, 25-18 and 25-14 over the Trojanettes.

Tori Burns led Essex’s offensive attack on the evening with four kills while Brooke Burns and Cindy Swain added two each. Brooke Burns finished with seven assists and Riley Jensen contributed two.

Brianne Johnson led Essex’s back row with three digs while Desi Glasgo and Tori Burns added two each. Jensen pitched in two blocks.

The Trojanettes were 81% from the service line with four different athletes finishing with one ace each.

Essex returns to Corner Conference play Tuesday with a trip to Sidney.

