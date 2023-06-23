The Essex Trojanettes beat Sidney 13-2 to open the Corner Conference Tournament on Thursday, June 22, but Fremont-Mills then eliminated the Trojanettes 7-5 in games played at Fremont-Mills High School.

A three-run sixth inning for the Knights in the semifinal game put the Trojanettes in a hole they weren’t able to climb out of, despite a two-run seventh.

Tori Burns led the Essex bats with three hits, including two doubles. She scored twice. Brianne Johnson added two hits, including a double, with four RBIs and a run scored.

EmmaJo Harris drove in a run with a double for Essex. Brooke Burns had a hit and scored two runs.

Tori Burns was the losing pitcher for Essex, giving up seven runs, five earned. She struck out eight.

The Essex bats steadily increased their run total in each inning in the first round win over Sidney, scoring eight combined runs over the fourth and fifth frames to end the game early because of the run rule.

Johnson was the big bat for the Trojanettes with four hits, including a home run and a double, and six RBI. She also scored three runs. Tori Burns, Brooke Burns, Kylie Valdez and Addy Resh all scored twice for Essex with Brooke Burns also driving in a pair of runs.

Harris had a hit and an RBI. Alia Valdez and Cindy Swain both added a hit and an RBI.

Essex ended the conference tournament with an 8-11 record. The Trojanettes travel to the Woodbine Tournament on Saturday.

Sidney statistics were not immediately available. The Cowgirls fell to 1-14. They travel to Stanton Monday for the Corner Conference regular season finale.