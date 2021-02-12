Trojanettes bounced out by Wolverines

An incredibly fast start was all the East Mills girls basketball team needed to beat Essex 41-27 Thursday, Feb. 11, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 Tournament.

East Mills scored 24 points in the opening quarter and held Essex to just four. The Wolverines had just 17 points the rest of the night, but the Trojanettes weren’t able to score enough to threaten the Wolverines, who advanced to a second round game Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia.

Essex’s season ended at 4-15 with seniors Elise Dailey and Sami York exiting the program.

“I think all coaches want their seniors to have a very successful final year,” Essex head coach Allen Stuart said. “While our record was short of the victories that we wanted, these two seniors never quit giving their all in games and in practices. They will be missed next year for all they added to the team in both games and practices. They cheered for their teammates and were positive leaders.”

Dailey and Olivia Baker shared the team lead with eight points on the night with Dailey added 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Baker added nine rebounds.

York scored two points in her final game.