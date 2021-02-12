 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trojanettes bounced out by Wolverines
0 comments

Trojanettes bounced out by Wolverines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Olivia Baker, Essex

Essex sophomore Olivia Baker knocks the ball away from East Mills freshman Mia Goodman during a Class 1A regional tournament game Thursday, Feb. 11, in Malvern.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

An incredibly fast start was all the East Mills girls basketball team needed to beat Essex 41-27 Thursday, Feb. 11, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 Tournament.

East Mills scored 24 points in the opening quarter and held Essex to just four. The Wolverines had just 17 points the rest of the night, but the Trojanettes weren’t able to score enough to threaten the Wolverines, who advanced to a second round game Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia.

Essex’s season ended at 4-15 with seniors Elise Dailey and Sami York exiting the program.

“I think all coaches want their seniors to have a very successful final year,” Essex head coach Allen Stuart said. “While our record was short of the victories that we wanted, these two seniors never quit giving their all in games and in practices. They will be missed next year for all they added to the team in both games and practices. They cheered for their teammates and were positive leaders.”

Dailey and Olivia Baker shared the team lead with eight points on the night with Dailey added 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Baker added nine rebounds.

York scored two points in her final game.

Riley Jensen put in four points for the Trojanettes. Emma Barrett added three and Cindy Swain finished with two.

Jensen also collected four rebounds and finished with three steals. Swain ended with three rebounds and three steals. Brianne Johnson also secured three rebounds.

Miah Urban and Aspen Crouse combined for 33 of East Mills’ 41 points as the Wolverines improved to 12-8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics