Trojanettes clipped by Orient-Macksburg in regional opener

Tori Burns, Essex

Essex sophomore Tori Burns delivers a pitch during the Trojanettes' regional tournament game at Orient-Macksburg Friday, July 1.

 Photo courtesy Caleb Nelson/Adair County Free Press

The Essex softball team fought to the end, but came up one run short in a 12-11 loss at Orient-Macksburg in the first round of the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament Friday, July 1.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-18 and advanced to the second round while the Trojanettes saw their season end at 6-15.

Essex was playing from behind the entire game. Orient-Macksburg scored the game’s first six runs before the Trojanettes were able to break through with two runs in the fourth inning. They added five in the fifth to tie the score at seven. The Bulldogs scored three in home fifth, but Essex answered with two in the sixth. Orient-Macksburg scored two in the bottom of the sixth for a three-run lead, which made Essex’s two runs in the seventh not quite enough.

Tori Burns and Olivia Baker led the Essex bats with two hits each. Burns drove in three runs and scored once, while Baker doubled and scored twice.

Brooke Burns, Brianne Johnson, Kyndra Gray and Alex King had the other Essex hits. King and Addy Resh scored two runs each while EmmaJo Harris, Brooke Burns, Johnson and Mariska Kirchert all scored a run. Brooke Burns added an RBI. Harris swiped two bases, while Cindy Swain and both of the Burns sisters stole a base.

Tori Burns started in the circle for Essex and struck out six over 3 1/3 innings. She gave up just two hits, but walked four and allowed eight runs, three earned. Brooke Burns came on in relief and struck out three, giving up four hits and four runs, one earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

A 6-15 season also included five wins in the Corner Conference, good enough for third place for the Trojanettes this season. None of the 11 Trojanettes who played Friday are seniors and nine of them are sophomores or younger.

