Trojanettes, Cowboys place second at Essex meet

The Essex girls and Sidney boys track and field teams earned runner-up honors at the Essex Track Invitational Monday, April 25.

The Trojanettes left the track Monday evening thinking they had the team title, but a scoring error in an event was discovered Tuesday, giving Stanton a 158-157 win over the Trojanettes. Sidney placed fourth in the five-team field with 88 points.

The Stanton boys rolled to the team title with 210 points, well ahead of Sidney’s 106. Essex finished third with 99.

The Trojanettes won four events, three of which came in the field.

Emma Barrett and Cindy Swain finished first and second in the long jump with Barrett’s best at 13 feet, 5.75 inches and Swain’s at 12-11.25. Riley Jensen cleared 4-6 to win the long jump title and Olivia Baker threw the shot put 33-10 to earn the win.

The 1600 medley relay team of Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker and Tori Burns raced to a win as well in 5 minutes, 31.12 seconds.

Also in the relays, the Trojanettes were second in the 4x100 and 4x800. The 4x100 team of Gray, the Burns sisters and Cindy Swain finished in 58.72 and the 4x800 team of Barrett, Helena Hamalainen, Tori Burns and Jensen ended in 12:49.09.

Other individual highlights for the Essex girls had Swain second in the 100 in 14.53, Jensen second in the 1500 in 6:16, Desiree Glasgo second in the 100 hurdles in 20.46 and Brianne Johnson second in the discus in 91-6. Johnson added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles. Jensen was third in the 800, Hamalainen third in the 3000 and Natalie Taylor third in the discus.

Lilly Peters and Marley Shull were individual event winners for the Cowgirls. Peters broke 100 feet in the discus at 101-2.5 and Shull finished the 800 in 2:48.31.

The Cowgirls also won the 4x800 relay with the team of Shull, Eve Brumbaugh, Kandra Laumann and Makenna Laumann finishing in 12:10.97.

Peters was also second in the shot put for the Cowgirls at 31-3. Macey Graham finished third in the 100 and Aunika Hayes was third in the 400.

The Cowgirls were also runner-up in the 4x200, 4x400 and 800 medley relays.

Kurt Speed gave the Sidney boys a victory in the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 18.31. The Cowboys also won the 4x100 relay with a team of Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan and Connor Moheng in 50.46.

Nik Peters and Cole Stenzel were runners-up in the throws for the Cowboys. Peters threw the discus 101-9 and Stenzel the shot put 38-11.

Ballan added a runner-up finish in the 100 in 12.41. Andreas Buttry was second in the 3200 in 12:13 and Cade Smith second in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.97.

The Cowboys were also second in the 4x400 relay with Michael Hensley, Will Bryant, Matthew Benedict and Moheng in 4:12.66. They were second in the 800 medley with Stenzel, Ballan, Hensley and Bryant in 1:48.22 and second in the 1600 medley with Phillip Gardner, Lincoln Osborn, Speed and Smith in 4:36.63.

The Essex boys earned two event wins. Tony Racine had the best long jump in the field at 18-4.5. The 4x200 team of Racine, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall and Johnny Resh crossed first in 1:49.28.

Racine added a runner-up finish in the 1600 in a time of 5:28 while Vanatta was second in the high jump at five feet.

Kooper Nelson finished third in both throws. Resh finished third in the 200 and the long jump and Vanatta placed third in the 400 hurdles.

Full Essex and Sidney girls results (Top six places only)

Team scoring: 2. Essex 157. 4. Sidney 88.

100 meter dash: 2. Cindy Swain, Essex 14.53. 3. Macey Graham, Sidney 14.87. 4. Karlee Graham, Sidney 15.56.

200 meter dash: 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 30.87.

400 meter dash: 3. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 1:15.62. 5. Desiree Glasgo, Essex 1:23.75. 6. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 1:36.59.

800 meter run: 1. Marley Shull, Sidney 2:48.31. 3. Riley Jensen, Essex 3:11.69. 4. Emma Barrett, Essex 3:26.20.

1500 meter run: 2. Riley Jensen, Essex 6:16.63. 4. Emma Barrett, Essex 6:28.18.

3000 meter run: 3. Helena Hamalainen, Essex 16:02.53.

100 meter hurdles: 2. Desiree Glasgo, Essex 20.46. 3. Brianne Johnson, Essex 21.60.

400 meter hurdles: 3. Olivia Baker, Essex 1:34.96. 4. Desiree Glasgo, Essex 1:37.97.

Long jump: 1. Emma Barrett, Essex 13-5.75. 2. Cindy Swain, Essex 12-11.25.

High jump: 1. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-6.

Shot put: 1. Olivia Baker, Essex 33-10. 2. Lilly Peters, Sidney 31-3.

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters, Sidney 101-2.5. 2. Brianne Johnson, Essex 91-6. 3. Natalie Taylor, Essex 66-9. 4. Madison Hensley, Sidney 64-2.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 58.72. 3. Sidney (Macey Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann, Mia Foster) 1:09.00.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Eve Brumbaugh, Makenna Laumann, Fallon Sheldon, Karlee Graham) 2:08.07.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Sidney

4x800 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Marley Shull, Eve Brumbaugh, Kandra Laumann, Makenna Laumann) 12:10.97. 2. Essex (Emma Barrett, Helena Hamalainen, Tori Burns, Riley Jensen) 12:49.09.

800 meter medley relay: 2. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Mia Foster, Fallon Sheldon, Macey Graham) 2:18.47. 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 2:23.63.

1600 meter medley relay: 1. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker, Tori Burns) 5:31.12.

Full Essex and Sidney boys results (Top six places only)

Team scoring: 2. Sidney 106. 3. Essex 99.

100 meter dash: 2. Jeramiah Ballan, Sidney 12.41. 6. Bradley Franks, Essex 16.47.

200 meter dash: 3. Johnny Resh, Essex 25.23. 4. Michael Hensley, Sidney 26.25.

400 meter dash: 4. Will Bryant, Sidney 1:02.12. 6. Nic Givens, Essex 1:08.13.

800 meter run: 4. Nic Givens, Essex 2:52.32.

1600 meter run: 2. Tony Racine, Essex 5:28.00. 5. Keaton Anderson, Essex 8:28.18.

3200 meter run: 2. Andreas Buttry, Sidney 12:13.80. 5. Keaton Anderson, Essex 17:41.00.

110 meter hurdles: 1. Kurt Speed, Sidney 18.31.

400 meter hurdles: 2. Cade Smith, Sidney 1:12.97. 3. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 1:13.84.

Long jump: 1. Tony Racine, Essex 18-4.5. 3. Johnny Resh, Essex 17-8.75.

High jump: 2. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 5-0.

Discus: 2. Nik Peters, Sidney 101-9. 3. Kooper Nelson, Essex 98-10. 4. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 93-4. 5. John Staley, Essex 92-4.

Shot put: 2. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 38-11. 3. Kooper Nelson, Essex 37-4. 4. Nik Peters, Sidney 35-5. 5. John Staley, Essex 33-1.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Connor Moheng) 50.46. 3. Essex (Johnny Resh, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall, Tony Racine) 53.87.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Essex (Tony Racine, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh) 1:49.28. 3. Sidney (Phillip Gardner, Lincoln Osborn, Andreas Buttry, Michael Hensley) 1:57.81.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Sidney (Michael Hensley, Will Bryant, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 4:12.66. 4. Essex (Nic Givens, John Staley, Keaton Anderson, Bradley Franks) 5:28.39.

800 meter medley relay: 2. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Michael Hensley, Will Bryant) 1:48.22. 4. Essex (Bradley Franks, Skylar Hall, John Staley, Nic Givens) 2:10.31.

1600 meter medley relay: 2. Sidney (Phillip Gardner, Lincoln Osborn, Kurt Speed, Cade Smith) 4:36.63. 4. Essex (Kooper Nelson, Skylar Hall, Bradley Franks, Keaton Anderson) 6:07.32.