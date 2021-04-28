Trojanettes, Cowboys win team track titles at Essex

The Essex Trojanettes and Sidney Cowboys earned team championships at the Essex track and field meet Monday, April 26.
The Essex girls scored 192 points, well ahead of Sidney’s 126 and Stanton’s 116 in the five-team field.
The Sidney boys won the team title with 172 points. Essex took fourth with 57, trailing Stanton’s 150 and Heartland Christian’s 79. Iowa School for the Deaf was also in the field.
The Trojanettes earned four individual wins from four different athletes. Emma Barrett took the 800 meter run in 3 minutes, 4.40 seconds. Cindy Swain and Barrett were 1-2 in the long jump with Swain jumping 14 feet and Barrett 13 feet, 10 inches. Riley Jensen won the long jump at 4-6 and Sami York took the shot put at 35-1.5. Olivia Baker added a third-place finish in the shot put and York finished third in the discus.
Swain finished second in both the 100 and 200. She finished the 100 in 13.71 with teammate Paycee Holmes taking third in 14.19. Swain finished the 200 in 29.58 with Jensen third.
Jensen was also second in the 1500 in 6:16.34 and Alex King second in the 3000 in 15:50.38.
Tori Burns finished third in the 800, Brianne Johnson third in the 100 hurdles and King third in the 400 hurdles for Essex.
The Trojanettes also won four relays.
Kyndra Gray joined Holmes, Jensen and Swain to win the 4x100 in 57.09. It was a team of Gray, Johnson, Baker and Holmes taking home the 4x200 title in 2:11.15. Essex also won the 4x800 with Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos and Jensen in 12:01.87 and the shuttle hurdle with Johnson, King, Baker and Avalos in 1:23.66.
Essex also finished second in both medleys and the 4x400.
The Sidney girls won three individual events, headlined by Aunika Hayes winning both hurdle races. She finished the line of hurdles in 18.94 and the lap of hurdles in 1:20.82.
Sheridyn Oswald added a win in the discus for the Cowgirls with a best throw of 97 feet.
Lily Peters was second in both throws for the Cowgirls. Her best discus toss was 95-3 and her best shot put throw was 32-0.5.
Emily Hutt added a third-place run in the 1500 for the Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls added one relay win, taking the 4x400 with a team of Mia Foster, Dalyce Erickson, Kandra Laumann and Harley Spurlock in a time of 5:18.52.
Sidney also finished second in the 4x200, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.
The Cowboys won seven individual events to help win the team title.
Matthew Benedict was a triple winner, taking the 400 in 58.75, the 400 hurdles in 1:04.34 and the high jump at 5-4.
Cole Jorgenson took the distance double, winning the 3200 in 12:39 and the 1600 in 5:21.97.
Connor Moheng won the 800 in 2:24.58 and Cole Stenzel took the shot put title with a best throw of 35-3.5 for the Cowboys.
Stenzel was also second in the discus with a throw of 99-9. Teammate Nik Peters finished second in the shot put at 35.3.
Kurt Speed finished second in the 800 for the Cowboys in 2:35 while Garett Phillips added a third-place sprint in the 100.
The Cowboys were also either first or second in every relay.
They won the 4x400 with Conner Rasco, Carter Hunt, Speed and Moheng in 4:13.19. Benedict, McFail, Jorgenson and Kurt Speed teamed up to win the 4x800 in 10:36.43.
The Cowboys were second in the other five relays.
The Trojans won two events, taking both medley relay titles.
The team of Johnny Resh, Dylan Barrett, Tony Racine and Skylar Hall sped to the 800 medley title in 1:51.20 and the 1600 medley title in 4:25.25.
The Trojans also had runner-up finishes in two individual events.
Resh took second in the 200 in 24.70 and Racine second in the 1600 in 5:37.08.
Essex and Sidney girls results (Top 6 places only)
Team scoring – 1. Essex 192. 2. Sidney 126.
100 meter dash – 2. Cindy Swain, Essex 13.71. 3. Paycee Holmes, Essex 14.19.
200 meter dash – 2. Cindy Swain, Essex 29.58. 3. Riley Jensen, Essex 30.82. 5. Kylee Foster, Sidney 33.22.
400 meter dash – 4. Dalyce Erickson, Sidney 1:18.44.
800 meter run – 1. Emma Barrett, Essex 3:04.40. 3. Tori Burns, Essex 3:08.33. 4. Jozie Hendrickson, Sidney 3:30.21.
1500 meter run – 2. Riley Jensen, Essex 6:16.34. 3. Emily Hutt, Sidney 6:22.01. 4. Emma Barrett, Essex 7:32.69.
3000 meter run – 2. Alex King, Essex 15:50.38.
100 meter hurdles – 1. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 18.94. 3. Brianne Johnson, Essex 21.28. 4. Mia Foster, Sidney 22.33.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 1:20.82. 3. Alex King, Essex 1:28.71.
Long jump – 1. Cindy Swain, Essex 14-0. 2. Emma Barrett, Essex 13-10. 4. Kandra Laumann, Sidney 12-10.
High jump – 1. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-6.
Shot put – 1. Sami York, Essex 35-1.5. 2. Lily Peters, Sidney 32-0.5. 3. Olivia Baker, Essex 31-4. 4. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 29-3.5.
Discus – 1. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 97-0. 2. Lily Peters, Sidney 95-3. 3. Sami York, Essex 91-3. 5. Natalie Taylor, Essex 68-6.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Riley Jensen, Cindy Swain) 57.09. 3. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Kandra Laumann, Alyssa O’Barsky) 1:00.88.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Olivia Baker, Paycee Holmes) 2:11.15. 2. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Harley Spurlock, Karlee Graham, Emily Hutt) 2:12.56.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Mia Foster, Dalyce Erickson, Kandra Laumann, Harley Spurlock) 5:18.52. 2. Essex (Tori Burns, Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Brooke Burns) 5:36.62.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Essex (Emma Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos, Riley Jensen) 12:01.87. 2. Sidney (Emily Hutt, Dalyce Erickson, Jozie Hendrickson, Harley Spurlock) 12:02.28.
800 meter medley relay – 2. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Paycee Holmes, Lizette Avalos) 2:16.71. 3. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Roxanna Snyder, Aunika Hayes) 2:18.46.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns) 5:36.46. 3. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Mia Foster, Fallon Sheldon, Kandra Laumann) 5:46.45.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Lizette Avalos) 1:23.66. 2. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Lily Peters, Jozie Hendrickson, Mia Foster)
Essex and Sidney boys results (Top 6 places only)
Team scoring – 1. Sidney 172. 4. Essex 57.
100 meter dash – 3. Garett Phillips, Sidney 12.27. 6. Elliot Aultman, Sidney 12.96.
200 meter dash – 2. Johnny Resh, Essex 24.70. 6. Nic Givens, Essex 30.70.
400 meter dash – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 58.75. 4. Nic Givens, Essex 1:09.39.
800 meter run – 1. Connor Moheng, Sidney 2:24.58. 2. Kurt Speed, Sidney 2:35.00.
1600 meter run – 1. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 5:21.97. 2. Tony Racine, Essex 5:37.08.
3200 meter run – 1. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 12:39.00.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:04.34.
Long jump – 3. Connor Moheng, Sidney 17-1.5. 5. Ethan Peters, Sidney 15-6.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 5-4.
Shot put – 1. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 35-3.5. 2. Nik Peters, Sidney 35-3. 5. Kooper Nelson, Essex 32-2.5. 6. Johnathan Staley, Essex 30-9.5.
Discus – 2. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 99-9. 4. Nik Peters, Sidney 87-10. 6. Johnathan Staley, Essex 81-5.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Garett Phillips, Taylor McFail, Ethan Peters) 50.65. 3. Essex (Johnathan Staley, Skylar Hall, Dylan Barrett, Kooper Nelson) 58.70.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Jeremiah Ballen, Jeryn Parmer, Ethan Peters, Garett Phillips) 1:49.73. 3. Essex (Johnny Resh, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett, Philip Franks) 1:50.77.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Conner Rasco, Carter Hunt, Kurt Speed, Connor Moheng) 4:13.19.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Matthew Benedict, Kurt Speed, Taylor McFail, Cole Jorgenson) 10:36.43.
800 meter medley relay – 1. Essex (Johnny Resh, Dylan Barrett, Tony Racine, Skylar Hall) 1:51.20. 2. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Garett Phillips, Jeremiah Ballen, Carter Hunt) 1:54.02.
1600 meter medley relay – 1. Essex (Johnny Resh, Dylan Barrett, Skylar Hall, Tony Racine) 4:25.25. 2. Sidney (Chace Wallace, Jeryn Parmer, Carter Hunt, Cole Jorgenson) 4:37.40.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Sidney (Kurt Speed, Connor Behrends, Carter Hunt, Chace Wallace) 1:21.71.