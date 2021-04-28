Trojanettes, Cowboys win team track titles at Essex

Cole Jorgenson took the distance double, winning the 3200 in 12:39 and the 1600 in 5:21.97.

Connor Moheng won the 800 in 2:24.58 and Cole Stenzel took the shot put title with a best throw of 35-3.5 for the Cowboys.

Stenzel was also second in the discus with a throw of 99-9. Teammate Nik Peters finished second in the shot put at 35.3.

Kurt Speed finished second in the 800 for the Cowboys in 2:35 while Garett Phillips added a third-place sprint in the 100.

The Cowboys were also either first or second in every relay.

They won the 4x400 with Conner Rasco, Carter Hunt, Speed and Moheng in 4:13.19. Benedict, McFail, Jorgenson and Kurt Speed teamed up to win the 4x800 in 10:36.43.

The Cowboys were second in the other five relays.

The Trojans won two events, taking both medley relay titles.

The team of Johnny Resh, Dylan Barrett, Tony Racine and Skylar Hall sped to the 800 medley title in 1:51.20 and the 1600 medley title in 4:25.25.

The Trojans also had runner-up finishes in two individual events.

Resh took second in the 200 in 24.70 and Racine second in the 1600 in 5:37.08.