The Essex Trojanettes opened the volleyball season, Tuesday, Aug. 25, with losses to Bedford and Riverside, in matches played at Riverside High School.
Essex lost 2-1 to Bedford and 2-0 to Riverside.
After dropping the first set 25-12 to Bedford, the Trojanettes responded with a 25-18 win in set two. They weren’t able to pick up the season’s first match win, though, losing the deciding set 15-12.
Elise Dailey led the Essex offense with five kills on 19 swings. Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson and Riley Jensen all added two kills.
Nicholas led the team with five assists while Brooke Burns added two.
Nicholas’ five digs were also most on the team. Jensen added four and Johnson three. Dailey had three blocks, two solo.
The Trojanettes weren’t as close to a win in their second match of the evening, falling 25-19 and 25-16 to the host school.
Essex finished with seven kills as a team with Johnson putting away three and Jensen two. Nicholas had four assists and Burns finished with two.
Jensen led the defense with nine digs and one solo block. Burns added five digs. Nicholas and Hailee Barrett finished with three each and Desi Glasgo had two. Sami York put up two solo blocks.
The Trojanettes were strong at the service line all night, finishing at 94 percent for the evening with only five misses. Nicholas and Tori Burns finished with four aces each while Dailey had three.
Riverside beat Bedford 22-25, 25-20 and 16-14 in the other match of the triangular.
Essex fell to 0-2 on the season ahead of a triangular Thursday at East Mills against the Wolverines and Southwest Valley.
