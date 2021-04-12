Trojanettes eclipse 100 points, Fillies 8th at Red Oak

Essex finished second in Class A and Clarinda third in Class AA at the Red Oak Tiger Girls Track and Field Invitational Friday, April 9.
The Cardinals scored 91.5 points to take third in the eight-team Class AA with Shenandoah finishing eighth with 27 points. Glenwood won the team title with 139 points, just ahead of Atlantic’s 133.5.
The Essex Trojanettes scored 102 points for a runner-up finish in the six-team Class A, well off of Audubon’s 183. Sidney ended sixth with 63 points, just one behind Bedford and 10 back of Lenox.
Paige Millikan had an outstanding evening to lead the Cardinals. She won the 100 in 13.57 seconds and was part of the winning 4x100 meter relay team with Maddie Sunderman, Faith Espinosa and Taylor Cole, finishing in a time of 53.19. Millikan was also second in the 400 in 1:06.93 and second in the long jump at 15 feet, 3.75 inches.
The other two Cardinal wins came from Faith Espinosa in the high jump at 4-10 and Mayson Hartley in the 3,000 meter run in 11:27.
Hartley’s winning 3,000 beat the school record, which was held by Kelsey Bailey with an 11:33 in 2007.
Hartley also finished second in the 800 in 2:34 and third in the 1,500 in 5:20.
Cheyenne Sunderman wasn’t far behind Hartley in the 800, taking fourth in 2:49. Maddie Sunderman added a fourth-place run in the 100 in 13.83.
Sara Morales led the Fillies with a runner-up mark in the shot put at 36-2 and a third-place discus throw of 108-1.5.
Shenandoah’s top relay was a third-place run in the shuttle hurdle with Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Allie Eveland and Kate Lantz crossing the finish line in 1:18.19.
The Fillies had sixth-place individual finishes from Eveland in the 200, Gilbert in the 400 hurdles, Sydney Edwards in the 100 and Christene Johnson in the 1500.
In the Class A division, Essex won four events. Cindy Swain took the 100 meter dash in 13.96. She also anchored the winning 4x100 meter relay with Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes and Olivia Baker in 57.19.
Emma Barrett won the long jump at 15-4 for the Trojanettes while Riley Jensen took the high jump title at 4-10.
Jensen also finished second in the 1,500 in 5:48 and third in the 800 at 2:44. Swain added a fourth-place run in the 200 in 29.49.
Sami York placed in both throwing events for the Trojanettes. She took second in the shot put with a throw of 31-11 and fourth in the discus at 81-4.
The Trojanettes added solid finishes in many of the rest of the relays. They were third in the shuttle hurdle with Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Baker and Holmes. Johnson, Baker, Holmes and Gray teamed up to take third in the 4x200. Jensen and Barrett were joined by Brooke Burns and Tori Burns for a third-place run in the 4x800 relay while Gray, Baker and the Burns sisters ended fourth in the 1600 medley.
Lilly Kingsolver had a nice night to lead the Cowgirls. She finished second in the 100 in 14.01 and third in the 200 in 29.34. She also anchored the runner-up 4x200 and third-place 4x100 relays. She was joined in both of those events by Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon and Emily Hutt. The 4x100 completed the lap in 58.67 and the 4x200 finished two laps in 2:08.53.
The Cowgirls were also third in the 1600 medley with Aunika Hayes, Sheldon, Hutt and Harley Spurlock. The team of Mia Foster, Spurlock, Hutt and Hayes took fourth in the 4x400.
Hayes added a third-place run in the 100 hurdles in 19.77.
Sheridyn Oswald finished third in the discus and fourth in the shot put while Lily Peters placed third in the shot put and sixth in the discus for the Cowgirls.
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (Class AA) (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 3. Clarinda 91.5. 8. Shenandoah 27.
100 meter dash – 1. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 13.57. 4. Maddie Sunderman, Clarinda 13.83. 6. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 13.98. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 15.05.
200 meter dash – 6. Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 29.62. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 29.95. Aly Meier, Clarinda 30.03. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 30.63.
400 meter dash – 2. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 1:06.93. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 1:11.65. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 1:13.93.
800 meter run – 2. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 2:34.54. 4. Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 2:49.63. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 3:08.16. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 3:29.13.
1500 meter run – 3. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 5:20.70. 6. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:44.19. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 5:50.93.
3000 meter run – 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 11:27.10.
100 meter hurdles – Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 19.40. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 21.02. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 21.11. Kierra Volner, Clarinda 23.40.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 1:12.95. 6. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:18.81. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 1:23.86.
Discus – 3. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 108-1.5. Ava Godfread, Shenandoah 77-6.5. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 63-3.
Shot put – 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 36-2. Ava Godfread, Shenandoah 25-11. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 23-2. Sage Howard, Clarinda 21-0.
High jump – 1. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 4-10. 6. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 4-4.
Long jump – 2. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 15-3.75. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 13-10.5. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 13-6. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 13-0.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Faith Espinosa, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole) 53.19. 5. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland) 55.61.
4x200 meter relay – 6. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Sarah Gilbert, Allie Eveland) 2:01.86. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Teya Stickler, Presley Jobe, Taylor Cole) 2:02.32.
4x400 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Bailey Nordyke, Ashlyn Eberly, Mayson Hartley) 4:46.88. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Baylee Richardson) 5:06.87.
4x800 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Molly Lihs, Hannah Milleson) 11:44.34. Shenandoah (Christene Johnson, Kelsey Franklin, Lucy Martin, Aleigha Gomez) 12:49.68.
800 meter medley relay – 5. Clarinda (Kristen Smith, Bailey Nordyke, Maddie Sunderman, Taylor Cole) 2:08.92. Shenandoah (Baylee Richardson, Taylor Henderson, Alexis Zito, Morgan Cook) 2:16.68.
1600 meter medley relay – Clarinda (Hailee Knight, Bailey Nordyke, Molly Lihs, Chloe Strait) 5:24.07. Shenandoah (Morgan Cook, Taylor Henderson, Alexis Zito, Aleigha Gomez) 5:44.16.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Shenandoah (Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Allie Eveland, Kate Lantz) 1:18.19. 5. Clarinda (Kierra Volner, Ravyn Salmons, Serenity Sanson, Teya Stickler) 1:37.42.
Full Essex and Sidney results (Class A) (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Essex 102. 6. Sidney 63.
100 meter dash – 1. Cindy Swain, Essex 13.96. 2. Lilly Kingsolver, Sidney 14.01. 6. Paycee Holmes, Essex 14.46. Alyssa O’Barsky, Sidney 15.07.
200 meter dash – 3. Lilly Kingsolver, Sidney 29.34. 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 29.49. Kyndra Gray, Essex 30.70.
400 meter dash – Dalyce Erickson, Sidney 1:16.16. Brooke Burns, Essex 1:18.51. Tori Burns, Essex 1:24.60.
800 meter run – 3. Riley Jensen, Essex 2:44.29. 5. Emma Barrett, Essex 2:51.39.
1500 meter run – 2. Riley Jensen, Essex 5:48.06.
3000 meter run – 5. Alex King, Essex 14:53.80. 6. Tori Sample, Essex 16:08.11.
100 meter hurdles – 3. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 19.77. 6. Brianne Johnson, Essex 21.39. Mia Foster, Sidney 22.74.
400 meter hurdles – 6. Alex King, Essex 1:32.19.
Discus – 3. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 86-6. 4. Sami York, Essex 81-4. 6. Lily Peters, Sidney 75-8. Natalie Taylor, Essex 58-6.5.
Shot put – 2. Sami York, Essex 31-11. 3. Lily Peters, Sidney 31-1. 4. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 28-9. Natalie Taylor, Essex 21-5.5.
High jump – 1. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-10.
Long jump – 1. Emma Barrett, Essex 15-4. 6. Cindy Swain, Essex 13-7.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain) 57.19. 3. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Lilly Kingsolver) 58.67.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Lilly Kingsolver) 2:08.53. 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Olivia Baker, Paycee Holmes) 2:08.78.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Sidney (Mia Foster, Harley Spurlock, Emily Hutt, Aunika Hayes) 5:16.31. 6. Essex (Tori Burns, Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Brooke Burns) 5:23.71.
4x800 meter relay – 3. Essex (Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Emma Barrett, Riley Jensen) 12:15.72.
800 meter medley relay – 5. Sidney (Kylee Foster, Jolie Sheldon, Dalyce Erickson, Mia Foster) 2:22.83.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Harley Spurlock) 5:21.59. 4. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Olivia Baker, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 5:25.69.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Paycee Holmes) 1:28.48.