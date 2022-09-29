 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trojanettes fall in Corner Tourney consolation match

  • 0
Brooke Burns, Essex

Essex junior Brooke Burns sets the ball during the Trojanettes' loss to Heartland Christian Monday, Sept. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Griswold made quick work of the Essex volleyball team in a consolation match at the Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Sidney.

The match was best two out of three with the sets going to 21, as the match took place prior to the two tournament semifinal matches with Griswold rolling 21-6 and 21-4.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Essex didn’t have much in terms of statistics as the Trojanettes fell to 2-16 on the season. Cindy Swain finished the night with two kills and Brooke Burns recorded two digs.

Essex was 8-10 on the night from the service line.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Trojanettes. Next is a trip to Council Bluffs Tuesday to take on Iowa School for the Deaf.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowgirls cruise past Hamburg

Cowgirls cruise past Hamburg

The Sidney Cowgirls gave up a total of nine points in rolling to a 3-0 Corner Conference volleyball win at Hamburg Thursday, Sept. 22.

Racine finishes 5th at Creston

Racine finishes 5th at Creston

Essex junior Tony Racine raced to a fifth-place finish in the Class B Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 20, on…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Recommended for you