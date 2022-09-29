Trojanettes fall in Corner Tourney consolation match

Griswold made quick work of the Essex volleyball team in a consolation match at the Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Sidney.

The match was best two out of three with the sets going to 21, as the match took place prior to the two tournament semifinal matches with Griswold rolling 21-6 and 21-4.

Essex didn’t have much in terms of statistics as the Trojanettes fell to 2-16 on the season. Cindy Swain finished the night with two kills and Brooke Burns recorded two digs.

Essex was 8-10 on the night from the service line.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Trojanettes. Next is a trip to Council Bluffs Tuesday to take on Iowa School for the Deaf.