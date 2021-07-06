Trojanettes find offense in win over East Mills

The Essex Trojanettes scored in every inning except the fourth in completing a season sweep of East Mills 18-7 Friday, July 2, in the Trojanettes’ regular season and Corner Conference finale.

Essex baseball took an 8-4 loss to the Wolverines.

The Trojanettes opened well with a four-run first inning. They added three in the third to lead 8-1. East Mills cut the lead to 8-5 after four, but Essex scored seven runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.

East Mills scored two to extend the game in the fifth and Essex didn’t get the lead to 10 until scoring twice in the seventh.

The Trojanettes finished with 15 hits with Brooke Burns leading the team with three.

Brianne Johnson, Olivia Baker, Elise Dailey and Emma Barrett all added two hits for the Trojanettes with Burns stealing six bases and scoring four runs.

Seven different Trojanettes combined to steal 21 bases.

Dailey and Tori Burns both had doubles.

Tori Burns, Johnson, Sami York, Baker, Cindy Swain and EmmaJo Harris all scored two runs each as the Trojanettes wrapped up the regular season at 2-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference.