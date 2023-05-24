For the second straight night, the Essex bats came through when needed late in the game, this time to beat Stanton 14-11 in the home and Corner Conference opener Tuesday, May 23.

The Essex and Stanton baseball teams also matched up with the Vikings, earning a 13-1 win.

The Trojanettes opened up a 3-0 lead in the home first and the two pitchers — Tori Burns for Essex and Bree Mitchell for Stanton — kept the score right there for the first four innings.

Burns finished with 13 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, working around eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. Only two of the 10 runs she gave up were earned.

Both offenses exploded in the fifth when the Viqueens put up six runs to take the lead, but Essex answered with a seven-run home fifth to lead 10-6. Stanton scored four more in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but Essex scored four of its own in the bottom of the sixth. Stanton scored one in the seventh, but that was it, preserving a 2-0 start to the season for the Trojanettes.

Seven of Essex’s 12 hits were doubles, with Cindy Swain and Brooke Burns providing two each from the top of the order. Both drove in three runs, with Swain also scoring three times. Tori Burns led the offense with three hits. She added two runs scored and two RBIs.

Brianne Johnson and Addy Resh produced two hits each, with Johnson scoring a run and driving one in. Alex King, Mariska Kirchert and Alia Valdez scored two runs each, with Kirchert adding an RBI.

Stats and more information from the baseball game will be added when available.

The Trojanettes are right back on the field Wednesday at Red Oak. The Trojans don't play again until Tuesday.