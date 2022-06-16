Trojanettes rally late to complete season sweep of Stanton

The Essex Trojanettes scored four runs in the seventh inning to come back for a 5-4 win at Stanton Wednesday, June 15, while Essex baseball fell 19-0 to the Vikings.

In the softball game, Essex trailed 4-1 going into the final frame. Cindy Swain opened the inning with a single, and then Olivia Baker doubled for her fourth hit of the game. Tori Burns singled with one out. Mariska Kirchert reached base with one out and would come around to score the go-ahead run to give Essex the lead.

Brooke Burns retired the bottom of the Viqueen lineup in order in the home seventh to preserve the victory. She threw two perfect innings of relief, striking out three. Tori Burns started in the circle and struck out seven in five innings. She gave up four hits, one walk and four unearned runs.

Baker’s four hits included two doubles. Tori Burns, Kyndra Gray and Kylie Valdez added two hits each for the Trojanettes, with Valdez adding an RBI and Burns a triple and two runs scored. Brooke Burns also tripled for her only hit. Swain and Kirchert had a hit and a run scored with Kirchert adding an RBI.

Essex improved to 2-7 on the season with both wins coming over Stanton in a stretch of five days. The Trojanettes also improved to 2-3 in the Corner Conference.

Kaden Buick kept Essex baseball in striking distance through the first two innings on the mound with four strikeouts, but the Vikings erupted for 13 runs in the third inning to break the game open.

Preston Driskell pitched the final inning for Essex and offensively had two hits and two stolen bases.

Essex fell to 0-6 on the season and 0-5 in the conference.

Both Essex teams travel to East Mills for conference contests Friday.