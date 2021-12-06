Trojanettes rout Cedar Bluffs for season's first win

The Essex Trojanettes basketball team traveled into Nebraska to easily earn their first victory of the season, 59-14 at Cedar Bluffs, while the Essex boys dropped a 40-39 heartbreaker in overtime against the Wildcats Saturday, Dec. 4.

Cedar Bluffs rallied from a six-point deficit to force overtime in the boys game and then hit enough free throws in the extra session to hold off the Trojans.

Tony Racine put up a double-double in the loss, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Jacob Robinette added 10 points and five rebounds for Essex.

Skylar Hall finished with six points and five rebounds while Johnny Resh ended the night with four points and seven rebounds for the Trojans. Dylan Barrett also controlled seven rebounds. Kaden Peeler came off the bench to finish with two points and three rebounds.

The Trojanettes controlled the first half of the doubleheader from the start, with Brooke Burns and Desiree Glasgo both scoring in double figures. Burns scored 14 points and Glasgo added 11.