Trojanettes rout Cedar Bluffs for season's first win
Trojanettes rout Cedar Bluffs for season's first win

Riley Jensen, Essex

Essex senior Riley Jensen fires a pass as a Bedford defender races past during Essex's home opener Tuesday, Nov. 30.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes basketball team traveled into Nebraska to easily earn their first victory of the season, 59-14 at Cedar Bluffs, while the Essex boys dropped a 40-39 heartbreaker in overtime against the Wildcats Saturday, Dec. 4.

Cedar Bluffs rallied from a six-point deficit to force overtime in the boys game and then hit enough free throws in the extra session to hold off the Trojans.

Tony Racine put up a double-double in the loss, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Jacob Robinette added 10 points and five rebounds for Essex.

Skylar Hall finished with six points and five rebounds while Johnny Resh ended the night with four points and seven rebounds for the Trojans. Dylan Barrett also controlled seven rebounds. Kaden Peeler came off the bench to finish with two points and three rebounds.

The Trojanettes controlled the first half of the doubleheader from the start, with Brooke Burns and Desiree Glasgo both scoring in double figures. Burns scored 14 points and Glasgo added 11.

Cindy Swain and Brianne Johnson scored seven points each off the bench with Johnson securing five rebounds. Riley Jensen added six points, nine rebounds and three steals while Tori Burns and Hailee Barrett scored six points each with Barrett controlling seven rebounds and Burns four.

Olivia Baker added two points and nine rebounds for the Trojanettes, who improved to 1-3 on the season. Emma Barrett added five assists and three steals.

The Essex boys are off until a Friday visit to Shenandoah while the Essex girls don’t play again until they visit Stanton Tuesday, Dec. 14.

