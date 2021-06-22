Trojanettes run into tough competition at Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

The Essex Trojanettes were unable to find their first win of the season at the Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament Saturday, June 19, losing 16-0 to AHSTW, 10-1 to Webster City and 11-1 to the host Blue Devils.

Martensdale-St. Marys jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings in its matchup against Essex.

Kyndra Gray had one of the four Essex hits and scored the only run. Brooke Burns and Tori Burns combined to pitch the four innings.

Webster City also jumped on Essex early, leading 7-0 after two innings.

Alex King had two of the five Essex hits and scored the only run.

Elise Dailey pitched all five innings.

AHSTW spread out its 16 runs scored over four innings with Tori Burns doing all the pitching for the Trojanettes. She also had the only Trojanette hit, a double.

Essex fell to 0-11 with the three losses. All three teams the Trojanettes saw have a winning record in at least 20 games played.