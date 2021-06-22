 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trojanettes run into tough competition at Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
0 comments

Trojanettes run into tough competition at Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Olivia Baker, Essex

Essex sophomore Olivia Baker glides into third base with a triple during Essex's loss at Fremont-Mills Friday, June 18.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes were unable to find their first win of the season at the Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament Saturday, June 19, losing 16-0 to AHSTW, 10-1 to Webster City and 11-1 to the host Blue Devils.

Martensdale-St. Marys jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings in its matchup against Essex.

Kyndra Gray had one of the four Essex hits and scored the only run. Brooke Burns and Tori Burns combined to pitch the four innings.

Webster City also jumped on Essex early, leading 7-0 after two innings.

Alex King had two of the five Essex hits and scored the only run.

Elise Dailey pitched all five innings.

AHSTW spread out its 16 runs scored over four innings with Tori Burns doing all the pitching for the Trojanettes. She also had the only Trojanette hit, a double.

Essex fell to 0-11 with the three losses. All three teams the Trojanettes saw have a winning record in at least 20 games played.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowgirls rally to win at Stanton
Sports

Cowgirls rally to win at Stanton

STANTON – A three-run fifth inning gave the Sidney Cowgirls their first lead of the night and they led the rest of the way in earning a 6-3 ro…

2021 Spring Sports All-Area Team
Sports

2021 Spring Sports All-Area Team

The 2021 spring sports season was a unique one with freshmen and sophomores being new to their respective sport at the high school level after…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics