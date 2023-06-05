ESSEX — A Brooke Burns first inning home run was just the beginning of a strong outing from the Essex Trojanettes in an 11-1 home win over Sidney Friday, June 2.

The home run was the first of Burns’ career and followed a Cindy Swain single to open Essex’s first at-bat of the game.

“There were two strikes and I knew I had to get it,” Burns said. “I just hit it and it just went. It’s pretty nice and I’m glad I get a sticker for my helmet.”

Burns’ home run gave the Trojanettes the first two of their five runs in the first inning against Sidney starting pitcher Gabi Jacobs.

After an error with one out, Olivia Baker singled. She would score on a groundout. Alex King and EmmaJo Harris — Essex’s number seven and nine hitters — added RBI singles later in the inning.

King ended up with two hits and scored two runs and Essex head coach Kim Burns said she’s seeing her girls hit the ball and hit it hard, up and down the lineup.

“In practice, we’re going in not just to swing the bat, but to hit with power,” Kim Burns said. “We’re trying to hit the ball hard. In practice we have been hitting from off the third base line to see how hard we have to hit it to get it out of the infield. Everybody is enjoying hitting this year and we’re enjoying running the bases.”

Sidney scored its only run in the second inning off of Essex starting pitcher Tori Burns. Jacobs singled with one out. She stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

Jacobs’ hit was one of just four the Cowgirls managed all game off of Tori Burns.

“We have to start making plays and be more disciplined at the plate,” Sidney head coach Dustin Sheldon said. “We hit the ball well the first game of the season, but we have struggled since then. Our confidence at the plate hasn’t been very good.”

Aunika Hayes came on to pitch for Sidney in the second inning and held the Trojanettes to just one run over the next two innings. The Trojanettes started hitting Hayes from there, however. Baker and King both doubled in a run as part of a three-run fourth inning. Brooke Burns doubled in the fifth. Tori Burns followed with a single and then Brianne Johnson’s double gave Essex the 10 run-lead they needed to call the game.

Tori Burns struck out six in the circle over five innings.

“(Tori) has come a long way,” Kim Burns said. “We didn’t know what we would have with her after she sprained her ankle in basketball, but she has been strengthening her legs. Her accuracy is good. Her movement wasn’t as good (Friday) as it has been, but our defense was behind her.”

The Trojanettes improved to 5-3 on the season and 3-0 in the Corner Conference, while the Cowgirls fell to 0-5 and 0-4.

“We knew coming into the season that we lost our starting pitcher from last year and we would be inexperienced there,” Sheldon said. “We have a two-pitcher rotation. We have a couple injuries right now and a lot of inexperience. Hopefully we’ll learn from this.”