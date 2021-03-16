Trojanettes show improvement, looking to add confidence going forward

“Our biggest obstacle to success was our lack of defensive intensity,” Stuart said. “As a coach I was expecting a higher level of defensive performance. We got better as the season progressed, but we must continue to grow in that area to be successful.”

While Stuart has a lot coming back next year, he also loses a pair of seniors who have been a big part of the program. Elise Dailey led the Trojanettes in scoring and led the conference in rebounds and blocks per game. Sami York was the other Trojanette senior, who really came on late in the year and averaged five points and five rebounds per contest.

Desi Glasgo and Riley Jensen will be seniors next year, but everyone else is a current sophomore or freshman, many of them gaining valuable experience this season with nine different athletes scoring at least 30 total points this season.

Sophomore Olivia Baker led the Trojanettes in rebounds and freshman Emma Barrett showed late in the season that she’s capable of scoring in double figures most nights. Stuart said his younger girls showed a ton of improvement over the course of the season.

A few close losses to conference foes late in the season showed Essex looks to be a program close to significant improvement and Stuart said the key to that improvement is confidence.

“It’s hard to develop confidence when you’re not having a lot of success,” Stuart said. “But we are working on it and seeking to find areas where we can grow in confidence and success.”