Trojanettes start fast, but fall in home opener

The Essex Trojanettes excited their home crowd with a 25-13 opening set win over Mount Ayr, Thursday, Sept. 3, in the home opener for the Trojanettes.
That was the only set Essex would win, though, in a 3-1 loss to the Raiderettes. The remaining game scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-23.
It was a pretty balanced effort overall for the Trojanettes, who have already played eight matches this season without a win.
Elise Dailey led the Trojanettes with 11 kills and a hitting percentage just over .200. Sami York added five winners, Riley Jensen had four and Brianne Johnson ended with three. All four had at least 16 swings.
Helen Nicholas ended the evening with 13 assists while Brooke Burns added seven.
Four Trojanettes ended the match with double digit digs, led by Johnson, Nicholas and Jensen with 12. Burns added 10 while Dailey ended with seven and Hailee Barrett chipped in five.
Dailey and Jensen were also superb at the net defensively, combining for nine blocks, six of them solo.
The Trojanettes finished at 87 percent from the service line with Barrett serving four aces. Dailey added two.
Mount Ayr improved to 2-1 on the season.
After playing seven matches during the first week of the season, Thursday’s loss was the only match of the second week for the Trojanettes. They’ll play just one next week as well, at home against Sidney, Tuesday, Sept. 8.