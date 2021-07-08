 Skip to main content
Trojanettes strike for big lead early, but fall to SWV in regional opener
Trojanettes strike for big lead early, but fall to SWV in regional opener

Cindy Swain, Essex

Essex freshman Cindy Swain takes her best swing during Essex's home game with Griswold Thursday, July 1.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes had one big inning and Southwest Valley had two offensively, and that was a lot of the reason the Essex softball team saw its season end in a Class 1A Region 4 first round tournament game Tuesday, July 6.

Essex led 2-1 after the first inning on RBI singles and by Sami York and Olivia Baker, the Trojanettes struck for six runs in the second.

After a groundout started the inning, the next five Trojanettes reached safely on three hits and two walks. Baker added a two-run triple in the inning.

Southwest Valley responded with six runs of its own in the home second and then added six more in the fourth. The Timberwolves scored another two runs in the sixth frame for the final margin.

After the six-run second inning, Essex had just two hits and three base runners total in the final five innings. Brianne Johnson had both of those hits and finished the game with three. Baker had a two-hit night.

Tori Burns started in the circle with Elise Dailey taking over in the fifth frame.

Essex’s season ends with a 2-14 record. Dailey and York are the two seniors who exit the program.

Southwest Valley improved to 7-22 in advancing to the second round of the regional tournament.

