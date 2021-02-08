Trojanettes suffer close loss in regional preview

A night after ending a 10 game losing streak, the Essex Trojanettes hung with East Mills in a 58-51 Wolverine win Friday, Feb. 5.

The second quarter was the big one for the Wolverines as they extended an 18-17 advantage after the opening period to a 38-26 lead at halftime.

Essex fell to 3-13 overall and 0-9 in the Corner Conference while East Mills improved to 11-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

Riley Jensen led three Trojanettes in double figures with 14 points. Emma Barrett and Elise Dailey added 13 points each. Dailey led the Trojanettes with 11 rebounds while adding four blocked shots and three steals. Jensen pulled down five rebounds and Barrett finished with five steals and five assists.

Sami York and Brooke Burns scored four points each while Olivia Baker ended with three. Baker finished with nine rebounds, three blocks and three assists. York secured five rebounds and Burns finished with three assists.

Essex hosts Heartland Christian Monday, travels to Griswold Tuesday and then plays East Mills again Thursday to open the Class 1A regional tournament.

Boys Game

Tucker Hadden led the Essex offense with seven points in a 77-25 loss to East Mills Friday, Feb. 5.