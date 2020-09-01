The Essex Trojanettes wrapped up a busy first week of the season with three losses at the AHSTW Tournament, Saturday, Aug. 29.
The Trojanettes lost 21-16, 21-15 to Thomas Jefferson, 21-8, 21-11 to Riverside and 21-10, 21-8 to Atlantic.
The losses end a 0-7 week for the Trojanettes that saw them win just one set.
Sami York and Elise Dailey led the offense in the opening loss against Thomas Jefferson with three kills each. Riley Jensen added two.
Helen Nicholas set up the offense with six assists with Brooke Burns adding two.
Defensively, Dailey paced the team with six digs. Burns and Brianne Johnson added four, Nicholas and Hailee Barrett ended with three each and Tori Burns finished with two.
Nobody had multiple kills, digs or assists in the loss to Riverside.
Dailey had three more kills in the loss to Atlantic. Barrett added two and Brooke Burns set up the offense with four assists.
Dailey also led the back line with five digs. Desi Glasgo added two.
For the day, the Trojanettes were 88 percent from the service line. Johnson, Nicholas and Dailey all had two aces.
Essex comes home for the first time this season, Thursday, Sept. 3, against Mount Ayr.
