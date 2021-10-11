 Skip to main content
Trojanettes swept at East Atchison
Trojanettes swept at East Atchison

Brooke Brown, Essex

Essex sophomore Brooke Brown positions herself for a set during the Trojanettes' loss to Griswold Monday, Sept. 27, in the opening round of the Corner Conference Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes took the court for the first time in 10 days Thursday, Oct. 7, and fell 3-0 at East Atchison.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-14 and 25-11.

Olivia Baker led the Essex offense with four kills while Cindy Swain, Riley Jensen and Tori Burns all had two each. Brooke Burns set up the Trojanettes with eight assists.

Tori Burns and Desi Glasgo were strong on the back row with 10 digs each for Essex. Baker added four while EmmaJo Harris finished with two.

Jensen and Brianne Johnson had four blocks each while Baker added two.

The Trojanettes fell to 2-17 with the loss. They’ll wrap up the regular season with a trip to Stanton Tuesday.

