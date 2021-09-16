Trojanettes swept at F-M

The Essex Trojanettes played Fremont-Mills to within 25-22 in the opening set, but the Trojanettes weren’t able to reach a combined 22 points in the last two sets as the Knights earned a home Corner Conference sweep Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Game scores were 25-22, 25-13 and 25-6.

Olivia Baker led the Trojanette attack with three kills while Cindy Swain added two. Brooke Burns ended the night with eight assists for an Essex offense that had more hitting errors than it did winners.

The Essex block was strong with Baker’s four blocks leading the way. Swain, Burns and Riley Jensen all had three blocks.

Swain was also strong on the back row with four digs and she served four of the team’s eight aces. Desi Glasgo and Tori Burns added three digs each while Emma Barrett and Brianne Johnson both had two.

Essex fell to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in the conference. The Trojanettes compete in their first Saturday tournament of the year this Saturday at West Harrison.

The Knights improved to 2-10 overall and 1-2 in conference play.