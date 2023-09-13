The Essex Trojanettes were unable to earn their second Corner Conference win in as many nights, losing 3-0 at Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Game scores were 25-10, 25-16 and 25-21.

Cindy Swain led Essex’s offensive effort with five kills. She added seven digs and two ace serves. Mariska Kirchert recorded three kills while Brooke Burns set up the Essex offense with 10 assists.

Defensively, Tori Burns led the Trojanettes with 15 digs while Kirsten Kalkas recorded four. Addy Resh was strong at the net with five blocks.

Kalkas and Brooke Burns added two ace serves each.

The loss dropped Essex’s record to 4-9 on the season, 1-3 in conference play. The Trojanettes are off until a Monday trip to Heartland Christian.