Trojanettes swept at home by Griswold

The Essex Trojanettes dropped their fourth Corner Conference volleyball match of the year 3-0 at home against Griswold Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Tigers rolled in each set 25-13, 25-13 and 25-8 to drop the Trojanettes to 2-14 overall and 0-4 in the Corner Conference. Griswold improved to 11-11 on the season and 2-2 in the conference.

Olivia Baker led the Trojanette offense with five kills. Riley Jensen added three as Brooke Burns set up the offense with six assists.

Desi Glasgo led Essex’s back line with five digs. She also added two ace serves.

Burns, Tori Burns and Brianne Johnson all had four digs while Baker and Cindy Swain contributed two.

Essex is off until next week’s Corner Conference Tournament.