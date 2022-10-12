 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trojanettes swept in final home match

  • 0
Brooke Burns, Essex

Essex junior Brooke Burns sets the ball during the Trojanettes' loss to Heartland Christian Monday, Sept. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes ended the volleyball regular season with a 3-0 home loss to Stanton Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-8 and 25-18.

The Trojanettes took their 20th loss in 24 matches this season and ended Corner Conference play with a 1-5 record. Stanton improved to 26-6 on the season with just one conference loss.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Stanton hit .466 for the match, while Essex was just .041. Alex King and Olivia Baker finished with four kills each to lead the Trojanettes, while Brianne Johnson added three and Cindy Swain two. Brooke Burns set up 10 assists, with Tori Burns contributing two.

Tori Burns led the back line with eight digs. Brooke Burns and King added four digs each, with Johnson finishing with two.

Essex was 91% from the service line for the match with three aces, two by Tori Burns.

People are also reading…

Essex is off until the regional tournament opener Monday at East Mills.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies volleyball swept by Titans

Fillies volleyball swept by Titans

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies dropped a 3-0 home decision in Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday, Oct. 6, but Fillies head coach Toni Co…

Shenandoah adds girls wrestling

Shenandoah adds girls wrestling

The Shenandoah school board officially added girls wrestling as an athletic team for the 2022-2023 season during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 10.

Essex volleyball earns road win

Essex volleyball earns road win

The Essex Trojanettes earned their third volleyball win of the season with a road sweep of Iowa School for the Deaf Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Recommended for you