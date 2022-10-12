Trojanettes swept in final home match

The Essex Trojanettes ended the volleyball regular season with a 3-0 home loss to Stanton Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-8 and 25-18.

The Trojanettes took their 20th loss in 24 matches this season and ended Corner Conference play with a 1-5 record. Stanton improved to 26-6 on the season with just one conference loss.

Stanton hit .466 for the match, while Essex was just .041. Alex King and Olivia Baker finished with four kills each to lead the Trojanettes, while Brianne Johnson added three and Cindy Swain two. Brooke Burns set up 10 assists, with Tori Burns contributing two.

Tori Burns led the back line with eight digs. Brooke Burns and King added four digs each, with Johnson finishing with two.

Essex was 91% from the service line for the match with three aces, two by Tori Burns.

Essex is off until the regional tournament opener Monday at East Mills.