Trojanettes swept out of regional volleyball by Viqueens

A shorthanded Essex volleyball team saw its season end, Monday, Oct. 19 with a 3-0 loss at Stanton in a first round regional tournament match in Class 1A Region 4.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-9 and 25-12.

The Trojanettes were without Helen Nicholas, Elise Dailey, Desi Glasgo, Olivia Baker and Brianne Johnson, all part of the team’s regular rotation, for various reasons.

Sami York led the Trojanettes in the final match of her volleyball career with three kills. Brooke Burns added two and also led the team with four assists.

Tori Burns and Riley Jensen led Essex’s back row with nine digs each. Emma Barrett and Hailee Barrett added six. Alex King finished with three while Brooke Burns and Chloe Edie both had two digs.

The Trojanettes were a strong 97% from the service line with three aces.

Essex loses four seniors in York, Dailey, Nicholas and Elizabeth Baker.