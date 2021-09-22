Trojanettes take five-set match from Eagles for second win

The Essex Trojanettes rallied to win the final two sets and earn their second volleyball win of the season, 3-2 at Heartland Christian Monday, Sept. 20.

After winning one match and coming very close to winning another Saturday at the West Harrison Tournament, the Trojanettes came out strong Monday taking the opening set 25-13 from the Eagles.

Heartland Christian rallied and took the next two sets 25-21 and 25-17 before Essex responded with a 25-21 win in the fourth set and a 15-6 triumph in the fifth to take the match.

Olivia Baker had a strong match to lead the Trojanettes with 11 kills, six blocks and five aces.

Tori Burns added five kills for the Trojanette offense. Brooke Burns finished with three while Kirsten Kalkas, Cindy Swain, Emma Barrett and Brianne Johnson all had two.

Brooke Burns served up 18 assists and added three digs.

Kalkas added four blocks for the Trojanettes while Johnson had two.

Desi Glasgo led Essex’s back line with six digs while adding three aces at the service line. Swain added two digs. Tori Burns finished with two aces.

Essex improved to 2-13 while Heartland Christian fell to 2-8 on the season.